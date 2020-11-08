Kangana Ranaut calls Joe Biden 'Ghajini', hails Kamala Harris' win

Kangana Ranaut Photograph:( Twitter )
The world experienced a historic day in the US politics with Joe Biden becoming the President-elect and Kamala Harris shattering the glass ceiling by becoming the first female Vice President-elect of the country. Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Biden-Harris from all fronts including the Bollywood fraternity.
From Priyanka to Alia and Kareena, B-town celebs have hailed the win of the Democrats. Kangana Ranaut too took to her Twitter with a slightly different tone. The 'Queen' actress was all praise for Kamala Harris and her big feat, but in the same breath took a sly dig at Joe Biden and called her 'Ghajini' Biden.
In her tweet, Ranaut wrote, "Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamala Harris will run the show."
Furthermore, she added, "When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day Clapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign."
For the uninitiated 'Ghajini' was a movie done by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan where he played the role of a man who suffers from short-term memory loss.
On the professional front, Kangana has wrapped the shoot of J Jayalalithaa's biopic 'Thalaivi' and started training for her next project 'Tejas'. Kangana will also be seen in another film 'Dhaakad' soon.