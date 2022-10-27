Indian film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra hits wife with car, incident caught on video

Indian film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra has been accused of trying to kill his wife by ramming his car into her. Apparently his wife had discovered him with another woman in the parking lot of an apartment building in West Andheri, Mumbai. A disturbing CCTV video of the incident, dated October 19, is being circulated on social media sites. It shows a woman accosting the driver of a white car. She also seemingly tries to open the door.

#WATCH | Case registered against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 & 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car.She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries.We're searching for accused. Further investigation underway:Amboli Police



In response the driver accelerates and the woman falls down with her legs caught under the front wheels of the vehicle. A couple of people come to her aid and extricate her from under the car. The driver, however, drives the car away.

As per news agency ANI (Asian News International), an FIR has been registered at Amboli police station against the accused under sections 279 and 338 of Indian Penal Code related to irresponsible driving and grievous injury to a human being through a rash act. Several news reports quoted Amboli police that said the victim suffered injuries to her head, legs, and hands. A hunt is underway for the accused.

Mishra is known for producing films like 'Dehati Disco', 'Bhootiyapa', and 'Sharmaji Ki Lag Gai'.