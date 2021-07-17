Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra turns to film direction, Karan Johar to produce

Celebrated Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra is all set to launch his career as a film director with a love story, reports suggest. The designer’s directorial debut will be produced under long-time friend and filmmaker Karan Johar’s banner, Dharma Productions.



Recently, an Indian newspaper was informed of this latest development in Malhotra’s career by an insider. “The story and screenplay of this intense musical love story, set in the backdrop of the partition, is also written by Malhotra. He has already envisioned the entire screenplay ready in his mind and casting for the film will begin shortly,” the source was quoted as saying.



Soon, congratulatory notes started pouring in for the ace designer. Actress Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, took to Instagram Stories and posted this caption along with a beautiful photo of Malhotra with her mother, “Congratulations @manishmalhotra05 on this new journey (red heart emoji) can’t wait for the world to see all the knowledge and love you have for films and see the magic that you create with it. It’s going to be so special.”



Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in ‘Roohi’ co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

