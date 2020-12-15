Hrithik Roshan- Kangana Ranaut's case will now be investigated by Crime Intelligence Unit  

Four years after Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut got into a bitter legal battle over a few emails that were exchanged between the two, the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.



On Monday, the Mumbai Police transferred a a complaint of stalking and impersonation lodged four years ago to the elite Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch.



In the complaint against an unknown person, Hrithik had said the accused was allegedly speaking with actress Kangana Ranaut on his behalf from an email ID.



In the past, the police forensic experts could not ascertain any facts about the email ID which was located in the US and hence filed a nil report in June 2017.



Hrithik`s lawyers pointed out to Singh that despite the Magistrate`s order directing the police to return the actor`s laptop and mobile phone submitted for the probe, he had not collected it yet to enable the police complete the probe and catch the real culprit.



Officials are hopeful that with the case now handed over to the CIU, the real culprit may be traced in the case.



Hrithik had taken Ranaut to court after she had referred to him as a 'silly ex' during an interview. Ranaut had alleged that she had exchanged several emails with the actor who had denied sending them to her.



Reacting on the news, Ranaut took to Twitter and asked Hrithik to 'move on'. "His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik. Kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye (When will you stop crying over a small affair)?” wrote Kangana.