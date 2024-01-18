Goldie Behl ventures into audiobooks with RosePod
Indian producer Goldie Behl is venturing into audio storytelling with Rose Audio Visual’s new venture, RosePod. This will introduce a range of interesting series of audio tales – mysteries, dramas, love stories and timeless mythologies. The launch features an interesting lineup of 100 original fiction shows and premium non-fiction shows along with Hindi Audiobooks, pushing creative boundaries and leaving a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of listeners.
RosePod will make these stories accessible on 30 plus major streaming platforms including Youtube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Jio Savaan, Amazon Music, Gaana and Hungama.
Talking about the vision of RosePod, Goldie Behl said, “Jumping into audio storytelling is a natural evolution, driven by our love for timeless stories and myself being a consumer of audio stories. In the world of sound, we're not just expanding creatively but building a close connection with our listeners.”
“While the audio space has its divisions, from informative to entertaining content, we're reaching out to everyone through our wide range of stories since it’s a reasonable and accessible form of entertainment. Our content is for all kinds of listeners, making this journey more than growth—it's a harmonious rhythm, weaving universal stories that bring us together.”