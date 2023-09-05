Fukrey 3 trailer: The gang is back with more (mis)adventures

The Fukras are back! The trailer of Fukrey 3 was unveiled on Tuesday and from the looks of it, the third installment of the highly successful franchise seems like a lot of fun. The film stars Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. Ali Fazal, who played the role of Zafar in the previous two films, won’t be joining the Fukrey gang for the third installment of the franchise.



The trailer has Varun’s Choocha contesting for local elections against Richa’s Bholi Punjaban. Pulkit, Manjot and Pankaj’s characters are on Choocha’s team as they get him ready for elections but they have no idea what’s in store for them as they discover a new ‘superpower’ within Choocha.



Fukrey 3 was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 7 but it was pushed to December 1 to avoid a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Eventually, the makers decided to release it on September 28.



The movie has been produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.



Farhan had previously shared quirky posters featuring the lead actors. He wrote, “Get ready for the ultimate dose of jugaad with the Fukrey gang! #Fukrey3 trailer out tomorrow.”



The first film Fukrey came out in 2013 and is a super successful comedy. The makers followed up with Fukrey Returns in 2017 which too struck a chord with the audience.



Now, fans will see beloved characters like Choocha (Varun), Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), Lali (Manjot Singh) reunite in Fukrey 3. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Vipul Vig.