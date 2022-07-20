Fans feel Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant again. The actress responds 

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been holidaying in London for the past month has made some clarifications. An image of the actress with her husband Saif Ali Khan has been doing the rounds of the internet which has made her fans speculate whether she is pregnant for the third time.



The photo has Kareena wearing a black top and it seems that she has a bump which has prompted many fans to speculate about her pregnancy. Kareena and Saif have two sons together- Taimur and Jeh.



Soon after the photo went viral on the internet, Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to the rumours and took to her Instagram handle to clarify that she is not pregnant! The actress said that the reason behind her big tummy is wine and pasta. Kareena wrote, “It’s the pasta and wine guys ..Calm down. I Am NOT Pregnant Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country . BA Enjoy. KKK.”



Saif Ali Khan also has two children- actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan- from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.



On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of 'Forrest Gump' and will hit theatres in September.