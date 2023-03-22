Diljit Dosanjh shares cryptic text as Kangana Ranaut warns him about police action

There is a cryptic war of text happening between Indian actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut. On Wednesday, Diljit Dosanjh shared a cryptic note on an Instagram story in Punjabi that loosely translates to "may my Punjab keep thriving’. He also added a folded hands emoji to his post.



The singer-actor's post comes after Kangana Ranaut warned him that the police will soon be after him. Kangana took her to her Instagram to share, "All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (Remember next up in you. The police is here. One cannot do whatever they wish to anymore. Betraying the country or wanting to destroy it will cost you big time).”

The two stars were seen posting cryptic texts because of the recent incidents in the state of Punjab in North India. Radical Indian separatist leader Amritpal Singh continued to evade police for the fifth consecutive day. Punjab Police on Tuesday said they have arrested 154 people for disturbing 'peace and harmony' in the state. The Punjab government had on Tuesday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in certain areas of the state till Thursday noon, though curbs were lifted from the rest of the state from Tuesday noon. Punjab has been witnessing turmoil for the past few weeks ever since clashes between Sikh leader Amritpal Singh and police on February 23 were reported.