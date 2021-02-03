Did Alia Bhatt declare her 'true love' for Ranbir Kapoor on social media?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship is now a known fact. While the actors never openly confirmed their relationship, they have shown their love for each other on social media.



On Monday, when Alia hosted a 'True and False'session on Instagram, she somewhat professed her love for her beau albeit subtly.



The 27-year old actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of videos, in which she was seen answering some of the questions asked by her fans during the session.



Several fans asked her different questions to get a sneak peek into her life. One of the fans asked her if she loves the number `8`.In a reply to that question, the `Raazi` star blushed and replied "True, Love" while posing with a love icon hand sign posture in the video.



Presumably, the `8` number is referred to as Ranbir Kapoor`s lucky number and the fact Alia mentioned it in her post only proves how much she prioritises his lucky number.



Earlier in September while sharing a glimpse from Kapoor`s birthday on her social media, Bhatt wished him by writing, "Happy birthday 8" with a red heart emoticon in the caption. Kapoor's jersey number is also `8`.

Earlier, in an interview to journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had referred Alia as his 'girlfriend' and talked about their marriage plans.



In the `true or false` session, Alia was also asked if she prefers cats over dogs, to which she replied, "No, that`s not true, I love cats because I`ve always had cats, but I also love dogs because I have dogs."



Here, presumably, the `Kalank` star could have been referring to Ranbir`s dogs Lionel and Nido. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the same screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukherji`s directorial `Brahmastra` that also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan.



Apart from `Brahmastra`, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s period film `Gangubai Kathiawadi` and SS Rajamouli`s magnum opus `RRR` in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ranbir, who was last seen in Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt`s biopic titled `Sanju`, will be featuring in Karan Malhotra`s directorial `Shamshera`. He will also star in `Animal`, being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.