'Dhaakad' trailer: Kangana Ranaut comes out with all guns blazing

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's next 'Dhaakad' is finally out! The film has Kangana playing a strikingly different role- that of a deadly spy Agent Agni.



The trailer shows the star performing some awe-inspiring stunts and promises an action-thriller where Kangana plays the central character and Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta her nemesis.



The trailer has Agent Agnni being given the task to track down Asia's biggest human trafficking syndicate operating from central India’s coal mine. As she gets working on the case, her past comes back to haunt her. Bengali actor,

Saswata Chatterjee, who had become popular as Bob Biswas from 'Kahaani', plays Kangana Ranaut’s boss in the film.

The film has Arjun Rampal playing the antagonist along with Divya Dutta.



'Dhaakad' is set to hit theatres on the 20th of May, 2022. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film has talented stars like Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

WATCH DHAAKAD TRAILER HERE:





Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film has been produced by Zee Studios, Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film will be clashing at the box office with Anees Bazmi’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.