Deepika Padukone to join NCB probe on Saturday, Rakul Preet Singh on Friday

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will reportedly join the NCB probe on Saturday while actress Rakul Preet Singh will meet officials on Friday. The Narcotics Control Bureau had summoned the two actresses along with Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor to record their statement in the drug case - which is a part of the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



According to the official, the 34-year-old actress has acknowledged the summons sent by the central agency and will join the investigation on Saturday.



Another actor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash will join the investigation on Friday, he said.



Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one `D' and central agency wanted to find out who this person was, NCB sources had said earlier.

Deepika and Sara on Thursday flew back from Goa to Mumbai after they were summoned by the NCB.



Meanwhile, statements of fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi, Rajput's former manager, were recorded by the NCB probe team in connection with the drugs case, the official said.



The NCB, which began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked a clutch of Bollywood celebrities to "join the probe".



Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested earlier this month by the NCB on charges of procuring and consuming drugs.

(With inputs from PTI)