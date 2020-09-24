Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan leave Goa for Mumbai, to appear in front of NCB in the coming days

WION Web Team New Delhi Sep 24, 2020, 05.04 PM(IST)

File image of Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Deepika and actress Rakul Preet Singh will be questioned on September 25 and Shraddha Kapoor and Sara, a day later.

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan left Goa on Thursday morning for Mumbai after being summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to a drugs case. The NCB probe is part of the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation.

According to reports, Deepika and actress Rakul Preet Singh will be questioned on September 25 and Shraddha Kapoor and Sara, a day later.

Sara Ali Khan, 25, was seen at the airport with her mother Amrita Singh, a veteran actor and brother Ibrahim. Her father is actor Saif Ali Khan.

Deepika also flew into Mumbai in a private plane. The actress is in Goa to film Shakun Batra's next co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddharth Chaturvedi.

The NCB has widened its probe in the case ever since actress Rhea Chakraborty got arrested earlier this month for charges of procurring and consuming of drugs. Several people related to the film industry have been probed and apart from Rhea, four others have been arrested in relation to the case.

