Deepika Padukone calls her collaborations with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'iconic' as the filmmaker completes 25 years in Bollywood

Years before Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborated for blockbuster films, Deepika had thought she would never be "good enough" to be the auteur's muse.



Deepika opened up about her experience of working with filmmaker on Instagram to mark Bhansali's 25 years in cinema. Deepika took to Instagram to write a warm note for the filmmaker.



The actor revealed an unheard anecdote and shared that even after her blockbuster debut film `Om Shanti Om`, she was unsure of getting a chance to work with the iconic director ever.

"9th November 2007 My debut film Om Silent` Om was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s Saawariya And as grateful as l was (And I still am I cannot think of another female actor who has been launched in the same manner as I was), also remember thinking to myself at the time, that I would never be good enough to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali muse," Deepika admited in the post.



She further recalled the day; she got a call from her management saying "Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you."

"Fast forward to 2012, I was extremely unwell and laid up in bed I received a call from my management saying -Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you I said, -What,`" They said, -Yes He is doing a film and would really like to meet you I would do cartwheels to go and see him right away, but I can`t get out of bed right now,- I said The next thing I know, he was on his way to see me!"



Deepika recalled the time after which she collaborated with the director for their record-breaking movie `Goliyo Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela`.Referring to the duo`s iconic partnership, the superstar, who had worked with Bhansali for the movies `Ram-Leela`, `Bajirao Mastani`, and `Padmaavat`, wrote, "What ensued in the years that followed was nothing short of an `iconic partnership` I believe And together we`ve created `iconic characters`. Characters that have been etched in the minds and hearts of people forever."



The 35-year-old actor further credited her stardom to Bhansali saying that it was due to the influence of their collaboration that she could become the person she is at present.



"As he embarks on the next phase of this most incredible journey. I look forward to creating many more memorable and iconic characters together, but more importantly. I wish him good health. peace of mind, and happiness always," Deepika concluded the note.

Bhansali, made his debut as a filmmaker with the Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar and Salman Khan film 'Khamoshi: The Musical' which released in 1996.



On Monday, apart from Deepika - a bevvy of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt also congratulated the filmmaker on completing 25 glorious years in Bollywood.



Bhansali eventually went on to make some of the most iconic Bollywood films like `Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam` (1999), `Devdas` (2002), and the recent productions -- `Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela ` (2013), `Bajirao Mastani` (2015) and `Padmaavat` (2018).



The dynamic filmmaker`s movies are lauded not just for their powerful storytelling and performances but also for their transcendental music, impeccable costumes, grand set designs, signature dance moves, and powerful dialogues.



Bhansali has skillfully employed Indian culture and tradition in his movies, capturing cinematic experience in a way never seen before.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali will come up with his much-awaited film `Gangubai Kathiawadi` starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film that marks Bhansali`s first collaboration with Alia is based on the book `Mafia Queens of Mumbai` written by S Hussain Zaidi.

