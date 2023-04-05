Confirmed! War 2 to star Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR; to be part of YRF's Spy Universe

It's confirmed. War 2 will star RRR star Jr NTR along with Hrithik Roshan. The film is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is backed by Yash Raj Films. The two actors will be sharing the screen space for the first time and the film is part of YRF's extended spy universe which also includes the Tiger franchise and Pathaan.



The first film, War released in 2019 and featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan played an Indian spy Kabir in the film and will reprise his role in the second part. Ayan Mukerji, who made Brahmastra: Part One -Shiva in 2022, will be directing his first YRF film.



Jr NTR, who spent a few weeks in the US to promote RRR before its historic Best Song win at the Oscars, is currently working on his 30th film with director Koratala Siva. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

NTR hails from the South India-based Telugu language film industry but the success of RRR in 2022 has helped him become a household name all over. WAR 2 will mark his Bollywood debut, which most of his fans have been waiting for eagerly for many years.

While speaking to Variety, a source close to the project revealed that like the first film, War 2 will pit Jr NTR against Hrithik Roshan. "Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. This move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and it also widens the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar.”



“Jr NTR is one of the most respected and followed icons from South India. He is said to be extremely choosy about his films and if he has given the film a nod, it means War 2 is eclipsing the first film in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR. will be a fight to remember,” the source added.