Confirmed! Gauri Khan to appear on 'Koffee with Karan 7', but without Shah Rukh Khan

After many years, interior designer and producer, Gauri Khan, is all set to return to the 'Koffee with Karan' show.



She confirmed her appearance in an interview with Mirchi Plus and even revealed that she will grace the famous Koffee couch with her girl gang including Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari. However, her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan won't be accompanying her.



Gauri made her Koffee With Karan debut in 2005. If reports are to be believed, Gauri and Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana will be seen making her 'Koffee with Karan' debut this year.



She may come along with her `The Archies` co-stars including Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Gauri is all set to come up with her decor show titled `Dream Homes With Gauri Khan`.



In the show, Gauri will be seen redesigning and renovating some of her celebrity friends` houses, including the likes of Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan and filmmaker Kabir Khan.



The show marks Gauri`s television foray. Apart from being a designer, Gauri is also a producer. She has been credited as a producer in several Hindi movies, including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Darlings and Chennai Express.