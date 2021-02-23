'Chehre' poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi unveiled but where is Rhea Chakraborty?

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan shared the first poster of his upcoming film 'Chehre'. The film will open in theatres on April 30 this year. Earlier it was scheduled to release in July 2020 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.



Big B announced the release date of the film on Twitter and wrote, "#Chehre se bada koi naqaab nahi hota! Uncover the real #Chehre, much-awaited mystery-thriller, in theatres on 30th April 2021."Along with sharing the new release date, Big B also treated the fans to a poster of the film.

The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D`Souza, Drithiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Rhea Chakraborty along with Big B.



The poster features Amitabh and Emraan with serious expressions, attempting to solve a mystery. Around them actors, Krystle D`Souza, Annu Kapoor, Drithiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav can also be seen. The poster however does not feature Rhea. Neither is she mentioned in the tweet with rest of the cast members.



In July 2019, Rhea had shared the first look of her character from the film- much before her name got embroiled in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Rhea was arrested in connection with a drugs probe after Sushant`s death last year but was later released on bail.



Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, `Chehre` is a mystery-thriller and features Big B in the role of a lawyer in the film.



The upcoming movie will bring Amitabh and Emraan on the big screen for the first time. Apart from `Chehre`, Big B also has `Jhund` and `Brahmastra` slated for release.



He is currently shooting for `MayDay`, which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, Emraan will be next seen in `Mumbai Saga` co-starring John Abraham.



The release date of the film was announced today. The film will hit the silver screens on March 19 this year.