Case filed against Saif Ali Khan for his statement on Raavan in an interview

A case has been filed against Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by a lawyer in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh over a comment he made in a recent interview.



Khan, who has been cast in upcoming film 'Adipurush', stated that the film would show the 'humane' side of Ravan. The film is the screen adaptation of Ramayana.



Saif is reportedly going to play the antagonist in the film which will have actor Prabhas playing the lead role inspired by Lord Ram.

The petition filed in UP states that Saif, during his interview on December 6, said that Ravan was justified in kidnapping Sita because Ram’s younger brother Lakshman had cut his sister Surpanakha’s nose.



In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Saif had said, "It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose.”



The statement had not gone down well on the internet and the actor had faced severe criticism. He later issued a statement of apology and had withdrawn his statement.



The plaintiff has alleged that Saif Ali Khan’s interview is a negative portrayal of "faith" and "faith in Sanatan Dharma".



The case is in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), and the hearing of the case will take place on December 23.