Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar to host Bigg Boss OTT

The makers of Bigg Boss OTT have recently released the teaser of their upcoming show on OTT platform Voot featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.



It has now been revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar will be taking on the role of hosting the OTT version of the hit television reality show.



Talking about this new gig, Karan Johar reportedly said, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream come true.”



He also promised that the new show will be more ‘dramatic’ and ‘sensational’.



While Karan Johar’s show will go on for six weeks on Voot—which premieres on August 8—Salman Khan will come back with its television version once Johar’s show ends. Khan’s show will come back as ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

