Bobby Deol on his limited screen time in Animal: I was sure people would notice me

Animal has released and has divided the audience to a great extent. Some have criticised the film's extreme violence and toxicity while others have lauded filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's vision. The film's actors have been praised by the audience and Bobby Deol, who plays antagonist Abrar Haque in Animal, is overwhelmed and moved by the love that has come his way. Many of his fans have even complained about the actor's limited screen time in the film.



While speaking to news agency PTI, Deol said his Animal character had a lot of substance and he wasn't concerned about the length of the role.



He said, "It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to God that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep (Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga). I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn't be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realised that there will be so much love, appreciation and affection. It’s like wow! It's amazing."



Describing his character in Animal as a man 'obsessed' with revenge, Bobby Deol says he approached the role from a non-judgemental space, completely surrendering to his barbaric antagonist. The actor believes there is potential for a spin-off on his Animal character.



Animal's review on WION



WION's Shomini Sen called the film violent and toxic. In her review, Sen praised the film's performances and the music but called it deeply flawed. "It makes the toxicity of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy (both versions, in Hindi and Telugu original respectively, made by Vanga) seem negligible. Animal is not for the faint-hearted as the violence that you see in the trailer is merely a small portion of what unfolds on screen for three hours and 21 minutes. "