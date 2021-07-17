Bhushan Kumar, director of Indian music company T-Series, booked for rape

Bhushan Kumar is the director of T-Series Photograph:( Twitter )
An FIR against Indian music mogul Bhushan Kumar has been lodged by the police on Thursday following the complaint of a 30-year-old woman. The complainant has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by Kumar on the pretext of giving her a job in his company between September 2017 till last August.
A senior officer reportedly said, “An FIR has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.”
T-Series, of which Bhushan Kumar is the director, released a statement, saying the woman started “started approaching the T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice, demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount”.
The statement also claimed that a police complaint of extortion was filed by T-Series on July 1. The police confirmed the same saying they have received a complaint against the woman and an investigation is underway.