'Bhediya' trailer: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf in this horror-comedy

In director Amar Kaushik's latest film 'Bedhiya', actor Varun Dhawan gets bitten by a wolf in a mysterious manner. The makers have teased posters of the film these past few days and unveiled the trailer of the horror-comedy on social media on Wednesday.

Set in a hilly area, the film will have Dhawan playing a werewolf who has to come to terms with his new identity even as his friends played by Abhishek Banerjee, Kriti Sanon, and Deepak Dobriyal try to understand the changes in him.

Watch the trailer of 'Bedhiya' here:





Filled with suspense and quirky dialogues, the trailer promises the film to be an entertaining ride, typical of Kaushik's film who has in the past made films like 'Stree' and 'Bala'.



The film has been made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and will release in theatres on November 25.