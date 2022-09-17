Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' to clash with Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyaprem ki Katha'

In the frame Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Ayushmann Khurrana Photograph:( Twitter )
Makers of 'Dream Girl 2', on Friday, officially announced the release date of their film with a special announcement video.
Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's upcoming comedy film `Dream Girl 2` is all set to face a big Bollywood clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani`s upcoming musical saga `Satyaprem Ki Katha`.
Directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film also stars actors like Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.`Dream Girl 2` is all set to clash with the upcoming musical saga film `Satyaprem Ki Katha` on June 29, 2023.
AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - ANANYA PANDAY TO STAR IN 'DREAM GIRL 2'... Producer #EktaaKapoor, actor #AyushmannKhurrana and director #RaajShaandilya reunite for #DreamGirl2... Costars #AnanyaPanday... 29 June 2023 release... OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO... pic.twitter.com/8StkpHNn4o— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2022
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently announced the release date of his next romantic film with a special post on his social media account.
Along with Kartik, the film also features actor Kiara Advani in the lead role. The `Dhamaka` actor is currently flying high on the success of his recently released horror comedy film `Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2` which collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office.
Apart from him, Kiara`s last two releases `Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2` and `JugJugg Jeeyo` both were declared hits at the box office.
Meanwhile, Ayushmann`s last film `Anek` and Ananya Panday`s recently released action film `Liger` failed to impress the audience.
Only time will tell which film impresses the audience the most.Kartik will be also seen in director Rohit Dhawan`s `Shehzada` and in director Hansal Mehta`s next `Captain India`. Kiara, on the other hand, will be next seen in `Govinda Naam Mera` alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.
Apart from them, Ayushmann will be next seen in `An Action Hero` alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.