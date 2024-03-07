Asha Bhosle, 90, sings iconic song 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Ke' during a meet with Amit Shah, watch

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle sang a classic number on Wednesday during a meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah is in Mumbai for two days to finalise Maharashtra seat-sharing formula. He unveiled Bhosle's photobiography Best of Asha. Bhosle,90, chose to sing 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' from Dev Anand's Hum Dono for Shah during their meeting.

"It has always been a delightful experience to meet the legendary Asha Tai. Had an enriching discussion with her about our music & culture in Mumbai today. She is an inspiration to all and her soulful voice is a blessing to our music industry," Mr Shah posted on X.

Conceptualised and initiated by Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ashish Shelar, 'Best of Asha' is a compilation of photographs of the singer captured by photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha.



In a career spanning over eight decades, Ms Bhosle, the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received numerous prestigious awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008.