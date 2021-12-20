Anushka Sharma thanks paparazzi & fan clubs for not sharing Vamika's pictures

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their little bundle of joy, Vamika, in January this year. The two have been sharing updates and photos of their daughter on their Instagram handles, but have refrained from revealing her face.



Anushka, who have been requesting media and fans to keep her daughter away from the spotlight, recently took to her Instagram to thank the paparazzi for not circulating and posting Vamika's photos.

''We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward,” wrote the actor on behalf of herself and her cricketer husband.





''We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter,” she added.



“A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you,” she concluded the statement.

The couple welcomed their first child together in January 2021. At the time, the star couple had issued a statement requesting paparazzi to respect their privacy. "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

In an interview with Vogue in 2020, Anushka also said that she didn't want to raise her child in the public eye, “I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other,” she said earlier.