Animal is set to release on OTT on this day with an extended cut 

It is happening. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly polarised film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead is getting a digital release. The film will be releasing on OTT platform Netflix on January 26.



The controversial film, which was high on violence, earned over Rs 9 billion worldwide and was one of the biggest hits of the year. Animal also stars Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in crucial roles.



Rumours had it that the film would have an extended cut in its OTT version. Reports now confirm that the OTT release will be a few minutes longer than the original theatrical release, generating renewed excitement among fans.



The film was 3 hours 21 minutes long when it was released theatrically. As it releases on OTT, the film will have an additional 8 minutes- extending the total runtime to 3 hours and 29 minutes.



Reports suggest that this extended version will feature an added scene featuring Rashmika Mandanna- adding a fresh layer to the narrative. Rashmika plays Geetanjali, Ranbir's wife in the film.



Rumours of the film's extended cut started floating after the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in an interview has revealed about including deleted scenes for the OTT version of the film.