Animal: CBFC orders changes in Ranbir Kapoor's film, deletes 'intimate visuals', mutes words

The release of Ranbir Kapoor's much talked about film Animal is just days away and the excitement around the film is palpable. Prior to its December 1 release, the movie has been ordered a few cuts by the Censor Board of Film Certification. As per an image of the report being shared widely on social media, the duration of the film is 3 hours 23 minutes. The Censor board has reportedly given the film an Adults Only (A) certificate. It has also asked the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make five changes to the film. One change involves “intimate visuals,” and addressing it, the report says, “Modified the intimate visuals of Vijay and Zoya by deleting the close-up shots at TCR 02:28:37.”

Sharing the report on X, a user wrote, “#Animal CBFC Report. Run-time: 3hr 23min 29sec. Certified: A. #AnimalCensorReport.”

Animal is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.



The two trailers that were released earlier show that the film has a lot of violence and action. It is ultimately a complex story of a father and son. While Anil Kapoor plays the father, Balbir Singh, the son's role of Arjun Singh is essayed by Ranbir Kapoor.



Speaking about the film at its trailer launch, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is.”



Explaining how Ranbir landed the role in Animal, the actor revealed during a recent interview that how Sandeep Reddy Vanga had shown him an old photo of his. “Sandeep reached out to me one day over text and asked to meet him. When I got the text, I thought it was a prank. But I went to meet him anyway. When we met, Sandeep showed me a photograph from the days when I was not working, when I used to play in the Celebrity Cricket League. In that photograph, I am looking somewhere far away. He showed that photo and said I want you to do this film because I want the expression that you have in this picture. I said 'Chalo, bekaari ke din kaam aa gaye (My days of unemployment were of some help after all)'. I love you Sandeep for giving me this opportunity.”



Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi film Kabir Singh which is a remake of Sandeep's directorial debut, the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.