Amitabh Bachchan shoots for a jewellery brand along with wife Jaya and daughter Shweta, see pics

There's no stopping him. Months after he recovered from Covid-19, Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets.



The 78 year old actor recently shot for an ad for jewellery brand with his wife, actress Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Big B shared multiple photos of the shoot on his blog- where he keeps his fans updated about his daily activities.



Dressed in the traditional best, the Bachchans looked nothing short of royalty.



Here, have a look at the photos.











In July, several members of the Bachchan family had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Apart from Big B, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had tested positive for the virus.



Big B resumed work after a month and has also been involved in govt's campaign in spreading awareness around the disease.

(All images via Big B's blog/tumblr)

