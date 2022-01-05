Amitabh Bachchan says he is dealing with 'domestic COVID situations'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has informed that he is dealing with 'domestic COVID situations' and that he will connect with fans later. Big B took to his blog on Tuesday to inform his fans about the situation at home.



Bachchan is known to regularly update his fans about his personal and professional life through his blog. On Tuesday, he wrote a cryptic one-line text on the platform.

"Dealing with some domestic COVID situations .. Will connect later," the 79-year-old actor, who got fully vaccinated in May 2021, wrote. Bachchan and some members of his family had tested positive for coronavirus in July 2020.

The senior actor along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had tested positive for the virus back in 2020.

On Tuesday, Big B did not specify who was affected in the family but his post led to speculations among his fans as they flooded the comments section, sending wishes for the family and requesting him to take care.



Further details are awaited.

