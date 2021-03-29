Akshay Kumar has a special message for fans on Holi amid pandemic; read details inside

As we continue to celebrate a duller version of most of our festivals since last year owing to widespread of coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has a special message for his fans on Holi 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar reached out to his fans and wrote, “Do me a favour let’s not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones Folded hands Wishing you all a very Happy Holi.” He topped his message with a rainbow emoticon so as to symbolise the varied colours with which Indians all around the world celebrate the festival of colours.

Interestingly, Akshay had started his message with the lyrics of one of his most popular Holi songs that is played at almost all Holi parties every year, from his film ‘Waqt’ starring Priyanka Chopra as his romantic partner. He obviously twisted the lyrics and urged people to play only with loved ones at home and not go in public spaces.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra played a low-key version of Holi 2021 herself as she was seen with husband Nick Jonas and family in London. Check out her pics here.