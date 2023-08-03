Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti's next Superman of Malegaon

The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav will be joining Reema Kagti’s next movie, Superman of Malegaon, which is based on the Malegaon film industry. Needless to say, the actor is excited to be part of a movie on such an interesting subject.

Malegaon Film Industry, aka Malliwood, might not be as big as Bollywood but their movies are made with so much passion. They are known to make low-budgeted spoof movies.

An elated Adarsh said, “When Reema told me about Malegaon I knew I was going to say yes to the film. I have heard about the Malegaon Film industry before and it is quite intriguing how they make a movie or even finance it. They are a different world in itself. It is one of the most underrated film industries that churns out some fun films with a 100% business return. It was high time that the industry got the limelight it deserves.”