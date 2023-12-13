LIVE TV
Adarsh Gourav opens up about his incredible physical transformation for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan 

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Dec 13, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Twitter)

Indian actor Adarsh Gourav, celebrated for his versatile performances, embraced a transformative fitness journey for his upcoming role in Zoya Akhtar's much-anticipated film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Adarsh's dedication to his craft is exemplified by his commitment to physically embody the character of a Callisthenics trainer in the film.

A source close to the production reveals, "Adarsh became a gym geek, immersing himself in a rigorous fitness regime to authentically portray the nuances of his character. Zoya Akhtar's vision demanded not just acting prowess but a physicality that resonates with the role."

Speaking about his preparation Adarsh Gourav stated, "For Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, I wanted to delve into the essence of Callisthenics and portray it with authenticity. It required intense training and a deep understanding of the discipline. The director's vision motivated me to push my limits and strive for perfection in every aspect, including my physical transformation."

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film will be released on Netflix on December 26. 

