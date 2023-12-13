Adarsh Gourav opens up about his incredible physical transformation for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan 

Indian actor Adarsh Gourav, celebrated for his versatile performances, embraced a transformative fitness journey for his upcoming role in Zoya Akhtar's much-anticipated film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Adarsh's dedication to his craft is exemplified by his commitment to physically embody the character of a Callisthenics trainer in the film.



A source close to the production reveals, "Adarsh became a gym geek, immersing himself in a rigorous fitness regime to authentically portray the nuances of his character. Zoya Akhtar's vision demanded not just acting prowess but a physicality that resonates with the role."

Speaking about his preparation Adarsh Gourav stated, "For Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, I wanted to delve into the essence of Callisthenics and portray it with authenticity. It required intense training and a deep understanding of the discipline. The director's vision motivated me to push my limits and strive for perfection in every aspect, including my physical transformation."