Actress-politician Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Indian actress-politician Kirron Kher has tested positive for COvid-19. The actress took to Twitter to share the news as she wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested."



In 2021, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The news was revealed by her husband, actor Anupam Kher on social media. After a year of staying away from the screen, when she underwent treatment for the disease, she bounced back last year as one of the judges on the reality show, India`s Got Talent.



Loved by many, Kirron has delivered memorable performances in several Bollywood films.



Kirron has played the role of a matriarch in several hit Bollywood films. She gained popularity for her roles in films like Devdas, Rang De Basanti, Hum Tum, Dostana, Main Hoon Na and others.



She tied the knot with actor Anupam Kher in 1985. She was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son Sikandar Kher in 1981.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam will be seen in The Vaccine War` and Emergency. Kirron is a member of the ruling party of India, Bhartiya Janata Party.