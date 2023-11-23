Actor-comedian Jamie Lever to play an interesting role in Seema Pahwa's Yaatris

Speaking about her character, Jamie said, "In order to truly embody the character of Meenu Sharma, I had to push beyond the confines of my comedic comfort zone. Remarkably, comedy takes a backseat when discussing her individual persona. Meenu is a remarkably genuine and down-to-earth young woman, with modest ambitions and a longing for tranquillity amidst the challenges life presents. I must admit, it was quite a formidable task to embody such a character convincingly."

Describing her working experience she said, "Working on this project with Raghubir and Seema was an absolute delight. I have such fond memories of our time together, and it almost felt like we were a real family. The bond we developed was truly beautiful, and I began to see them as my own parents. Seema ji was truly like my mentor, guiding me through scenes and providing generous support. Raghu's energetic presence was infectious, and being around him was a truly wonderful experience. Anuraag and I also bonded really well as a brother and sister. He's very easy to work with."