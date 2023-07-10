Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer to open the 2023 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

R Balki's highly anticipated film Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sayami Kher is all set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in August. The film will open the 14th edition of the festival which will take place in Melbourne, Australia from August 11 to 20, 2023.



Ghoomer also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi. The film tells a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. R Balki, renowned for his emotionally charged narratives, has solidified his position as one of Indian cinema's most powerful storytellers.



Balki and Abhishek Bachchan said in a joint quote, “It’s indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM."



"Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into an advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. Ghoomer is a tribute to Sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It’s only fitting for a film that believes that ‘Sport makes life worth living’ to be launched in the Sport capital of the world, Australia, land of the MCG."



Adding to this, Saiyami Kher said, “I am thrilled & extremely honoured that Ghoomer will be the opening film at IFFM. This is a film very very close to my heart. Playing a sport on screen was always my dream, I have been manifesting it since I started acting. I’m so glad it’s finally come true. For me this film is much beyond the sport. It’s a story of triumph in extreme adversity. It has been the most physically and emotionally demanding film I have done. Feels extra special that people will be watching Ghoomer at IFFM for the first time. Couldn’t have asked for anything better coming to the land of the great Shayne Warne to showcase our film”.