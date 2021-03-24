Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID 19, quarantining at home

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor is reportedly quarantining at home.



A statement issued by the actor's spokesperson said, "Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and is doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for your wishes and concern", the statement read.



Just a few weeks back, Aamir had announced his decision to quit social media. The news led to several of his fans to wonder if the actor was quitting films as well. Quashing all such rumours the actor later had said that he was never very active on social media and felt there was no point in staying on it.

Khan will next be seen in 'Lal Singh Chadha' which will hit theatres in Christmas this year. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and is the official Hindi remake of 'Forrest Gump'.

Khan joins a long list of Bollywood celebrities who have contracted the virus in recent weeks. Two days earlier, actor Kartik Aaryan too announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Manoj Bajpayee are currently recovering from the disease.