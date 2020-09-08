Sanjay Dutt resumes work, will go back to treatment after few days

Sanjay Dutt is not one to give up to illnesses so easily.

After being diagnosed for lung cancer, Sanjay Dutt has completed the first cycle of chemotherapy and is now back to start work on his next film. The actor will shoot for two days and will go in for the next leg of his treatment.

Sanjay was spotted waving to the cameras outside a studio.

It was earlier reported that Sanjay will be flying out to the US for treatment but Maanayata Dutt confirmed that the actor’s initial treatment will happen in Mumbai. In an official statement, she said, “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases.”