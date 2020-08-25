Saif Ali Khan is writing his autobiography, to release in 2021

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is penning his autobiography. The actor will reportedly open up about his "family, home, successes and failures" in a new book that is slated to hit the shelves in 2021.



Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the information about the autobiography."#SaifAliKhan to pen autobiography... The actor will open up about family, home, his successes and failures, his influences and inspirations and, of course, films," tweeted Adarsh.



The autobiography of the Pataudi scion will be published by Harper Collins India.



Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor are also set to become parents. The couple has a son, four year old Taimur and will be welcoming their second child together. Saif has two children- Sara and Ibrahim- from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh.

Saif, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, is the son of legendary cricketer, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Patuadi and Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore.