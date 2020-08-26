Kangana Ranaut says she was 'exposed to sinister world of drugs at film parties' as NCB joins Sushant Singh Rajput's case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly joined the ongoing investigations around Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Reacting to the news, actress Kangana Ranaut has stated that several "A-listers will be behind bars" if NCB "enters Bollywood".



“If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood," Kangana tweeted on Wednesday.

Ranaut took to Twitter to recall her initial days in Bollywood and accused her mentor of spiking her drinks. "I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia."

On Tuesday, there were reports of the NCB joining the probe after ED reported that drugs were supplied to Rhea and Sushant. NCB director Rakesh Asthana said in a statement, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.”



The Supreme Court last week ordered for a CBI probe in the actor's death case. The order was made after Bihar government appealed for CBI investigation. Sushant's father had in July filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others acussing of abetment of suicide.



Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai flat on June 14.