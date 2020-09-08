Cinematographer PC Sreeram walks out of a film featuring Kangana Ranaut as the leading lady

Noted Indian cinematographer PC Sreeram has revealed that he had to turn down a film offer because it featured Kangana Ranaut in the leading role. The National Award Winning cinematographer made this revelation on Twitter on Tuesday.



"Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right . Wishing them all the best," Sreeram said in a tweet.

Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead .Deep down i felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right . Wishing them all the best. — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) September 8, 2020 ×

The tweet comes at a time when Kangana is creating headlines almost every other day with her explosive and sometimes controversial tweets.



Ever since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June 14, the actress has been on a crusade demanding justice for the late actor. She has accused prominent Bollywood filmmakers and actors of nepotism and has also mentioned about rampant drug abuse in the film industry.



Kangana has also been news for her social media war with the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police. Her tweet comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir was criticized by the film fraternity.



A frequent collaborator with filmmakers like Mani Ratnam and R Balki, PC Sreeram has won the National Award for cinematography for the film 'Nayakan'. He has worked in several prominent Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films in his illustrious career.