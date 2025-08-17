/Maareesan OTT release date: When and where to watch Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu's Tamil drama

Director Sudheesh Sankar's Maareesan, starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, is a slow-paced drama. The movie's first half was praised for its commendable performances and comedic tone, while the second half's predictable plot makes the movie end on a less satisfying note.
Actor Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu once again collaborated for Maareesan, and the duo never fails to impress. This marks their second outing after the thriller Maamannan. Directed by Sudheesh Sankar, the movie was released in theatres on July 25, and garnered great reviews from critics and the audience alike.
More than a month after its release, the movie is set to release on digital platforms. On Aug 17, Netflix announced the OTT release of the Tamil adventure-drama thriller. The movie will stream in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Sharing the poster of the movie, the streaming giant wrote,''Get in guys, we are going to Thiruvannamalai 🤭🏍️Watch Maareesan on Netflix, out 22 August in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam!''
Also read: Director AR Murugadoss on why Salman Khan's Sikandar didn't work: 'I couldn’t execute it well'
Directed by Sankar, the movie is written by V. Krishna Moorthy and produced by R. B. Choudary under Super Good Films.
The 2-hour 34 film features Faasil as Dhaya, a thief and Vadivelu as Velayudham Pillai, an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer's. The slow-burning thriller revolves around a cunning and smart thief who plans to take advantage of an old man as he accompanies him on a road trip to steal a huge sum of money from his bank. As their journey continues, the dynamics change with unexpected twists and revelations.
Apart from Faasil and Vadivelu, the movie stars Kovai Sarala as Assistant Commissioner Fareeda, Vivek Prasanna as Ganesh/ Arun, Sithara as Meenakshi, Velayudham Pillai's wife, P. L. Thenappan as Police Inspector and others. The film's soundtrack was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with songs such as "FaFa Song" and “Maareesa.”