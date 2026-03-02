/Love and War Update: Ranbir Kapoor transforms his look again

Love & War has officially sparked curiosity once again after Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted in a new look, allegedly for the eagerly awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus. The actor was seen in a clean-shaven look, sporting a leather jacket and dark sunglasses at a recent event.

While the makers have been keeping the narrative and character arc of the film under strict wraps, Ranbir’s revamped look has made many fans swing towards speculating the tonal shift that Bhansali might be experimenting with this ambitious drama.

Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, is a major on-screen collaboration. The cast alone has created massive viewer anticipation, making the project one of the most anticipated films of 2026. This is Bhansali’s directorial tent with three powerhouse performers and expectations are naturally soaring.

What makes the intrigue around Love & War even more compelling is the near-total secrecy maintained by the makers. There is no officially confirmed plot point, no revelation on the characters and no images to be revealed– just pure intrigue and that is what makes Love & War the most anticipated release of 2026.