/AR Rahman calls Vedang Raina a ‘real singer’ at Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer launch: He has a beautiful voice

The much-awaited trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga has finally been released, and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali once again dives into the world of old-school romance, with Vedang Raina and Sharvari being his new lead pair. Vedang Raina has been winning hearts with his soulful voice in Maskara, a song from the film that has cast a magical spell of love among the audience.

On Tuesday, during the trailer launch of Main Vaapas Aaunga, the legendary AR Rahman heaped praise on Vedang Raina’s singing skills. Calling him a “real singer”, he complimented Raina by saying, “He has a beautiful voice.”

Beyond being a compliment, these words of praise coming from AR Rahman throw light on Vedang’s ability to win hearts with his magical voice. And going by how Maskara is performing online, the audience would surely like to see him pick up the mic again.

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Earlier, Vedang Raina was over the moon for lending his voice to the Maskara song from the upcoming film. Billed as a charming story of love and longing, Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah. It also marks the reunion of Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil, who previously collaborated on Amar Singh Chamkila, Tamasha and Rockstar.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

The film has two timelines. One set in present times where an ailing Naseeruddin Shah expresses his wish to travel to Sargodha to his grandson Diljit Dosanjh. The other timeline is set in pre-independent India, where a young Vedang Raina is shown romancing Sharvari amid the tensions of partition.