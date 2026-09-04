/Ahead of Haiwaan release, Akshay Kumar and makers honour late actor Asrani with heartfelt tribute video

The much awaited film Haiwaan is just 7 days away from its worldwide release. Ahead of the release, the makers have paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Asrani, celebrating his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and his association with the upcoming thriller. The special video offers audiences a glimpse of the veteran actor dropping a fabulous punch line, further adding another layer of anticipation around his presence in the Priyadarshan directorial.

The tribute captures a compelling moment from Haiwaan, featuring Asrani in a scene alongside Sharib Hashmi. His presence, even in the brief glimpse, brings the gravitas and warmth associated in the film.

With a career spanning decades and countless memorable performances, Asrani has remained a beloved figure across generations of audiences. His inclusion in Haiwaan brings together the film’s contemporary ensemble with a veteran whose body of work has left an enduring mark on Hindi cinema.

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Akshay Kumar took to social media to share the video and wrote in the caption, “My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you Asrani ji…there can be no one like you.

About Haiwaan

Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan alongside Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and an ensemble cast, Haiwaan promises a dark and atmospheric thriller we can't wait to watch in theatres next week.