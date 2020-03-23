Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to collaborate for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra'?

After giving a mindblowing performance in 'Gully Boy', Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are now said to be collaborating in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project 'Baiju Bawra'.

The film 'Baiju Bawra' has been a long standng project for Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was keen on bringing back Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan after their hit romantic film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. Now, there are reports that the remake of a 1952 film of the same name starring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari, will have Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

While Bharat played the titular character Baiju, Meena played his love interes named Geeta.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sajay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. While Ranveer has been seen in three back-to-back films with Bhansali -- 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' and 'Padmaavat'.

Are you excited for the news? We sure are!