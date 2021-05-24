Bob Dylan turns 80: Here's a look at 20 of his greatest hits ever

Bob Dylan wears many hats. He is a singer, a visual artist, an author and even a poet. But perhaps the greatest gift that Dylan has given to the world is his music which has tugged heartstrings across generations.



A man who has time and again lodged his protest against the ills of the state through his songs- Dylan's music in the 1960s has served as anthems for civil righst and anti war movements in the 1960s in America. His lyrics have often been termed political and defied pop music conventions as it was termed more political and philosophical in nature.



As the man, who was honoured with Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, turns 80 on May 24- here is a look back 20 of his greatest hits of all time. Bookmark the playlist and celebrate the genius.

