Blackpink's Rose tests Covid-19 positive, cancels overseas tour

Popular K-pop band Blackpink singer Rose has tested positive for COVID-19.

Following her diagnosis, on February 28, YG Entertainment released the statement and added the group's other three members--Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa--have all tested negative.

All her upcoming overseas activities have since been cancelled for now.

"Blackpink`s Rose took a PCR test before her (overseas) departure on February 28, and the results came back positive, leading to a cancellation of a part of her overseas activities. The other three members (Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa) tested negative, and no one, including Rose who was diagnosed with Covid-19, is exhibiting any particular symptoms," the statement read.



Further, the statement revealed that all four members are completely vaccinated and urged fans to pray for her speedy recovery, "All four members of Blackpink have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, and we will prioritize the health of our artists and staff members and spare no effort (for their well-being). We would appreciate it if you could show support for Rose`s rapid recovery as well as the Blackpink's members who are active globally. We will provide an update if there are any changes in the future," it concluded.

Another group member, Lisa had tested positive for Covid-19 in November last year.



Blackpink, comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rose, was formed in 2016