Blackpink's 'Kill This Love' music video surpasses 1.4 billion views

Global K-Pop group Blackpink's 'Kill This Love' music video has surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube.YG Entertainment informed that the `Kill This Love` music video passed 1.4 billion views on YouTube at 5:58 pm on Saturday.



As a result, Blackpink became the first K-pop group that have two music videos exceeding 1.4 billion views. Previously, Blackpink's `DDU-DU DDU-DU` MV has surpassed 1.4 billion views and recently exceeded 1.7 billion views.

The music video of `Kill This Love` has been loved by fans around the world with Blackpink's powerful and charismatic choreography and trendy visual style. With its addictive point dance like shooting a gun, it was listed as the only K-Pop song in `Top 10 of the most viewed music video in 2019` released by YouTube.



In addition, as Lisa`s solo single album `LALISA,` released on the 10th, has swept various global charts, Blackpink`s YouTube channel subscribers are also significantly increasing. Currently, the number of subscribers is more than 67.3 million, ranking first among male and female artists in the world.