BLACKPINK star Lisa tests positive for coronavirus

Singer-rapper Lisa, part of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was confirmed by record label YG Entertainment.



News broke on Wednesday about the singer being diagnosed with coronavirus.



The label has stated that fellow bandmates Jennie, Jisoo and Rose were not classified as 'close contacts', but were still following precautionary measures.



Lisa has isolated herself and her other band members have undergone COVID-19 tests. Their results are awaited.

In a statement shared with media, the label said, "We shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures beyond the guidelines of health authorities. We'll continue to provide full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as our top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we'll once again notify you quickly."



Fans of the band, who call themselves BLINKs, started a social media hashtag #GetWellSoonLisa soon after the news of her illness was made public.

Fans also shared good wishes for the other three BLACKPINK stars, asking them to stay safe.