Billie Eilish says she lost 100k followers after baring skin on Instagram

Billie Eilish is reflecting on her new style and its effect on her followers.



Eilish recently revealed that she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after she debuted her new look.



The 19-year-old pop star opened up about her recent finding in Elle’s October 2021 cover story, revealing that she lost followers when she started posting more skin-baring styles.

''People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing.'' She then revealed she posted a photo of herself in a corset with a tomato print, saying, ''I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs.''



''You're not even supposed to really know who you are until you're at least my age or older." Further, Eilish also explained that she decided to change her hair colour in order to ditch her trademark neon green highlights.

"I had no goal of 'This is going to make everybody think differently of me.' I've had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I've ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing," she explained. "The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, 'I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie.' I'm still the same person. I'm not just different Barbies with different heads."



Talking more about her looks and wardrobe, she told, "The other day, I decided to wear a tank top. It wasn't even a provocative shirt. But I know people are going to say, 'Holy f---, she's dressing sexy and trying to make a statement.' And I'm like, 'No, I'm not. It's 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top.' "