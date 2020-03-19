Billboard Music Awards 2020 postponed amid coronavirus concerns

As more and more events around the world get postponed, because of the coronavirus outbreak, Billboard Music Awards 2020 have also been postponed until things settle down.

The music awards were to air live from Las Vegas on April 29. The organisation had roped in Kelly Clarkson for the show.

In a statement, NBC and Dick Clark Productions, which produces the awards show, said, "In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff — we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards. For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year. DCP and NBC will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future."

Along with Billboard Music Awards, there is also an announcement that Telemundo and Billboard are postponing the Billboard Latin Music Awards. It was previously scheduled for April 23 from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The LatinFest+ conference, which was scheduled for April 20-23, at the Venetian, will also be postponed.

Among other events, Coachella, SXSW, MIPTV, CinemaCon, have all been postponed for now.

